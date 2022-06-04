Brazil's PetroReconcavo plans share offering of up to $460 million to expand

BRASILIA, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company PetroReconcavo SA RECV3.SA said it has board approval to issue a primary and secondary offering of shares, the Bahia-based company that is engaged in on-shore production said in a securities filing on Saturday.

The company said it intends to use the proceeds to finance "potential future acquisitions of assets" as part of its expansion strategy, such as the purchase of the Bahia-Terra cluster underway from state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA.

The offer involves an initial primary lot of 44 million shares, and a secondary issue in the event of excess demand.

The operation, which could raises up to 2.2 billion reais ($460 million), will be coordinated by Itau BBA, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Goldman Sachs, Banco Safra and XP investment bank. The coordinators expect the offer to be priced on June 14.

Based on the closing price of the share on Friday, at 27.42 reais each, PetroReconcavo estimated that the offer will generate between 1.2 billion and 2.17 billion reais, depending on the number of shares sold.

($1 = 4.7760 reais)

(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((anthony.boadle@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 98204-1110 ; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.