Brazil's PetroReconcavo mulls oil IPO amid deal boom, sources say

By Carolina Mandl and Gram Slattery

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian onshore oil producer PetroRecôncavo is exploring an initial public offering, three sources said, in a move that illustrates companies' thirst for funds amid a surge in asset sales in Brazil's oil and gas sector.

In what would be only Brazil's second oil IPO since 2011, the Salvador-based company is working with financial advisory firm Lazard Ltd LAZ.N on the potential listing on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, said the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private matters.

One of the sources stressed that a decision on going public was not imminent and that the company may simply rely on bank financing for any upcoming capital needs as it eyes potential acquisitions.

PetroRecôncavo did not respond to requests for comment. Lazard declined to comment on the matter.

Since its inception, the oil industry in Brazil has been dominated by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, or Petrobras. However, Petrobras is now selling off hundreds of assets - including legacy oilfields - in a bid to reduce its hefty debt load and sharpen its focus on deepwater oil production.

In response, a new breed of smaller oil firms is popping up or expanding existing portfolios throughout the continent-sized nation via acquisitions.

PetroRecôncavo, founded in the 1990s, bought a cluster of onshore fields from Petrobras last year for $384 million. It is now examining dozens of onshore and shallow-water oilfields being sold by Petrobras, according to one source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Since June, Petrobras has put several such assets up for sale in PetroRecôncavo's home region of northeastern Brazil. The combined oil production of these assets is over 50,000 barrels per day, according to bidding documents.

PetroRecôncavo, whose shareholders include PetroSantander and Brazilian asset manager Opportunity, is responsible for around 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production, according to its website. It describes itself as "the main independent operator with a focus on onshore mature assets in Brazil."

In November, smaller, recently formed 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA RRRP3.SA went public in the first oil IPO in Brazil in nearly a decade.

If PetroRecôncavo ultimately opts for an IPO, it would likely be one of the biggest publicly listed Brazilian oil companies, with only Petrobras, and offshore-focused Petro Rio SA PRIO3.SA and Enauta Participacoes SA ENAT3.SA producing more oil at present.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Gram Slattery; editing by Richard Pullin)

