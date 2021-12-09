Brazil's Petrobras yet to decide date for Braskem share offering

SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA on Thursday said it has not yet reached a decision on when it will sell its stake in petrochemicals producer Braskem SA BRKM5.SA but reiterated that it still expects to do so.

The remarks came after the O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported that the company, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, and Brazilian conglomerate Novonor are expected to start selling their stakes through a share offering in February.

