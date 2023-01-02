US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras will play leading role to expand refineries, says new energy minister

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

January 02, 2023 — 04:13 pm EST

Written by Marta Nogueira and Pedro Fonseca for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's new mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira said on Monday that state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SAwould play a leading role in expanding the country's oil refining sector.

During an official event inaugurating his new role, Silveira said that Petrobras would play a leading role, encouraging other groups to join the process.

"It is urgent that we enlarge and expand our refineries, taking them to the country's regions and modernizing the plants," he added.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.