Brazil's Petrobras will not halt signed divestitures

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Friday that it will not suspend sale processes that have already been signed, following a government request for it to halt all its divestitures for 90 days.

Sales in which no contracts were signed will continue to be analyzed, the firm said in a securities filing.

