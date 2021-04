RIO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA will exercise its rights of first refusal and bid for pre-salt oil fields Sepia and Atapu, with a 30% stake, the company said in a filing.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese)

