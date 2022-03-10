Brazil's Petrobras trying to avoid passing oil surge on to fuel prices

Adds quotes from Petrobras, context, details

SAO PAULO, March 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said it was trying to avoid raising local fuel prices despite a surge in crude prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Two sources had told Reuters earlier this week that Petrobras executives would seek government approval to increase wholesale fuel prices at its Brazil refineries as the spread between international oil prices and local fuel quotes was seen at about 30%.

The oil giant said in a securities filing late on Wednesday that it "continues to monitor developments of the oil rally on its businesses while seeking to avoid passing short-term volatility caused by conjunctural events on to its local prices."

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, has been facing intense pressure to abandon its current method of pegging domestic diesel and gasoline prices to international rates.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro recently criticized the policy, saying the company's profits were too high and the firm should better insulate consumers from price hikes. He called the rules whereby Petrobras sets local fuel prices "wrong laws designed a long time ago that cannot continue."

Petrobras said in the filing it was also providing technical opinions as Brazil's Congress discusses ways to prevent fuel prices from surging.

On Wednesday, a series of interministerial meetings to discuss proposed fuel subsidies ended without a decision. Focus was now shifting to a Senate vote changing the calculation of state taxes for fuels.

"The Congress is discussing a number of bills related to fuel prices right now. In this context, Petrobras is helping and supporting such discussions with technical opinions and in a transparent way," the firm said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.