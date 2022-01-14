US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras trims 2022 production outlook by 70,000 boed

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday it now expects to produce 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in 2022, down from 2.7 million boed in its previous forecast.

The move comes after the firm signed a production-sharing agreement with Shell, TotalEnergies, Petrogal and PPSA for the Atapu and Sepia oilfields. For the 2023-2026 period, Petrobras lowered its oil and gas production targets by an average 100,000 boed.

