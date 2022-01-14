US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras trims 2022-2026 production outlook

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Roberto Samora Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) on Friday lowered its 2022-2026 production outlook to reflect production-sharing agreements involving the Atapu and Sepia oilfields.

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SAPETR4.SA (Petrobras) on Friday lowered its 2022-2026 production outlook to reflect production-sharing agreementsinvolving the Atapu and Sepia oilfields.

Brazil's state-run oil company said in a securities filing it now expects to produce 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in 2022, down from about 2.7 million boed in its previous forecast, with a range of more or less 4%.

For the 2023-2026 period, Petrobras also lowered its oil and gas production targets by an average 100,000 boed.

The Atapu and Sepia production-sharing agreements were signed after Petrobras and several other oil giants acquired stakes in the oilfields in an auction late in 2021.

TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, Qatar Petroleum, Petronas and Galp's GALP.LS Petrogal hold stakes in Sepia, while Shell RDSa.L, TotalEnergies, Petrogal and PPSA are part of Atapu's production deal.

Petrobras operates both oilfields.

