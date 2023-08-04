Brazil's Petrobras to start share buyback program conservatively

Adds detail on the program from paragraph 3, CFO comment

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-owned oil company Petrobras said on Friday that its share buyback program will start conservatively to avoid causing major price fluctuations.

The company's board approved the program on Thursday as part of changes in shareholder remuneration policies carried out by the company's current management, which aims to be in line with the major global oil companies.

The program, with a maximum term of 12 months, involves up to 157.8 million preferred stocks, equivalent to about 3.5% of the total of these shares in circulation, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Sergio Caetano, said in a conference call with investors.

Caetano also noted that the oil company's entire portfolio is being reassessed from a long-term perspective, adding that the company plans to engage partners, make acquisitions and consider assets sales.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Mark Porter and Sharon Singleton)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.