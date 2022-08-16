Brazil's Petrobras to start sale of two concessions in Potiguar basin

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday it has started the process of looking for bidders for a 40% stake in two exploration oil concessions located in the Potiguar basin's deepwaters.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, owns 100% of the concessions and will continue as the operator in the oilfields after the sale.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

