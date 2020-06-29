Brazil's Petrobras to sell stake in Campo de Tartaruga oil field -filing

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday that it had begun the process to sell the entirety of its stake in the Campo de Tartaruga field, located in shallow waters in Bacia de Sergipe-Alagoas in the state of Sergipe.

Petrobras says it has a 25% stake in the field, while MahaEnergy Brasil Ltda has 75%.

The field produced approximately 580 barrels per day of light oil between January and May.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Sandra Maler)

