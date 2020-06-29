US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras to sell stake in Campo de Tartaruga oil field -filing

Contributor
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazilian oil company Petrobras said on Monday that it had begun the process to sell the entirety of its stake in the Campo de Tartaruga field, located in shallow waters in Bacia de Sergipe-Alagoas in the state of Sergipe.

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday that it had begun the process to sell the entirety of its stake in the Campo de Tartaruga field, located in shallow waters in Bacia de Sergipe-Alagoas in the state of Sergipe.

Petrobras says it has a 25% stake in the field, while MahaEnergy Brasil Ltda has 75%.

The field produced approximately 580 barrels per day of light oil between January and May.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular