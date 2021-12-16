Brazil's Petrobras to sell stake in Braskem with Novonor

Adds more information on deal, context

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday it had decided to sell its stake in petrochemical producer Braskem SA BRKM5.SA through a share offering with conglomerate Novonor.

Formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Petrobras said that shares in Braskem are expected to migrate to the "Novo Mercado", a part of the Sao Paulo stock exchange with higher standards for corporate governance.

Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, had previously organized a competitive merger and acquisition process in an attempt to attract bidders for its 38.3% stake in Braskem. Petrobras also had repeatedly expressed its intention to sell its 36.1% stake in Braskem.

The companies did not provide any details about when the offering is expected to take place.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.