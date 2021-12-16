Brazil's Petrobras to sell stake in Braskem via follow-on with Novonor

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday it has decided to sell its stake in petrochemical producer Braskem SA BRKM5.SA through a follow-on share offering together with conglomerate Novonor.

Formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Petrobras said that shares in Braskem are expected to migrate to "Novo Mercado" on the Sao Paulo stock exchange following the transaction.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Jason Neely)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

