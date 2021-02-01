US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras to sell Peroa complex for $55 mln- filing

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has agreed to sell its Peroa oilfield complex in Espirito Santo Basin for $55 million, the company said in a securities filing.

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SAPETR4.SA has agreed to sell its Peroa oilfield complex in Espirito Santo Basin for $55 million, the company said in a securities filing.

Brazilian independent oil producer 3R Petroleum said the acquisition of the Peroa fields will increase significantly its natural gas production in the country.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Louise Heavens)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular