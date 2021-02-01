Brazil's Petrobras to sell Peroa complex for $55 mln- filing

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SAPETR4.SA has agreed to sell its Peroa oilfield complex in Espirito Santo Basin for $55 million, the company said in a securities filing.

Brazilian independent oil producer 3R Petroleum said the acquisition of the Peroa fields will increase significantly its natural gas production in the country.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Louise Heavens)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.