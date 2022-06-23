Brazil's Petrobras to sell deepwater assets to BW Energy for up to $75 mln
SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petrobras' PETR4.SA management approved on Thursday the sale of its entire stake in the Golfinho and Camarupim deepwater clusters for up to $75 million to BW Energy Ltd BWE.OL.
