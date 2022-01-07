US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras to sell Braskem stake by February

Contributors
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday it expects to sell 100% of its preferred stake in petrochemical producer Braskem SA by February.

Recasts with detailed timeframe

SAO PAULO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Friday it expects to sell 100% of its preferred stake in petrochemical producer Braskem SA BRKM5.SA by February.

The detailed timeframe came after Petrobras announced earlier in the day that the move was planned for the first quarter of 2022.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, also reiterated in a securities filing that the move will be conducted through a joint follow-on share offering with conglomerate Novonor.

The oil giant has hired JPMorgan to manage the offer.

Petrobras had repeatedly expressed its intention to sell its 36.1% stake in the petrochemical company. Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, holds a 38.3% stake in Braskem.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular