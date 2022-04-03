Brazil's Petrobras to seek new chair after soccer executive declines nomination

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 3 (Reuters) - Rodolfo Landim declined on Sunday a nomination to chair the board of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro PETR4.SA, known as Petrobras, to focus on his current role as president of Rio de Janeiro soccer club Flamengo.

"Despite the size and importance of Petrobras for our country, and the enormous honor for me to hold this position, I would like to inform that I decided to give up this nomination," Landim said in a statement published on the club's website. Landim was nominated March 5 to replace Admiral Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira, who said he wished to spend more time with family.

Petrobras' board reshuffle is taking place amid pressure from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on the company to refrain from raising domestic fuel prices despite crude oil remaining over $100 a barrel. O/R

A shareholder meeting to renew the company's board is scheduled for April 13, including a vote on Bolsonaro's nominee for Adriano Pires to become the new CEO.

Petrobras did not immediately comment on Landim's decision.

The mines and energy ministry said it is still evaluating another person to chair the company's board, as Landim's decision was made in the early hours of Sunday.

Landim made a career at Petrobras before creating his own oil company, Ouro Preto Oleo e Gas, and selling it to investors in 2020.

He first joined Petrobras in 1980 and worked for 26 years at the company, rising to head of the natural gas division. In 2003, during the first presidential term of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Landim was appointed by the government as chief executive of Petrobras's gas station chain subsidiary, the largest fuel retailer company in Latin America. He ran the fuel company until 2006.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Roberto Samora; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

