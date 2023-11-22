Brazil's Petrobras to release 2024-2028 investment plan on Friday

Adds details, fresh remarks

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA will release its investment plan for the 2024-2028 period on Friday, Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates said on Wednesday, in a move that is eagerly awaited by investors.

The announcement will come as Reuters reported last week that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had pressed Prates to modify the strategic plan to prioritize local job creation after the executive presented him with a draft of the plan.

Prates confirmed to reporters at an event in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday that tweaks had been made, but did not reveal details.

The plan is expected to include around $100 billion in investments the firm is both analyzing and those it has already committed to, sources told Reuters this month, up from $78 billion in investments projected in the previous 2023-2027 plan.

Prates also said there was "no crisis" between him and government officials.

The remark follows reports that officials had been discussing a possible replacement of the CEO as they were unhappy with the firm's direction, with a Petrobras workers union saying Prates was under "worrying" political pressure.

The executive had a meeting with Lula and cabinet ministers on Tuesday, and is scheduled to gather with the president again on Wednesday afternoon.

