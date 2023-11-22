Brazil's Petrobras to release 2024-2028 investment plan on Friday

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA will release its investment plan for the 2024-2028 period on Friday, Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates said on Wednesday, in a move that is eagerly awaited by investors.

Reuters reported earlier this month the plan will include around $100 billion in investments the firm is both analyzing and those it has already committed to, up from $78 billion in investments projected in the previous 2023-2027 plan.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Steven Grattan)

