Brazil's Petrobras to release 2024-2028 investment plan on Friday

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

November 22, 2023 — 07:44 am EST

Written by Rodrigo Viga Gaier for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA will release its investment plan for the 2024-2028 period on Friday, Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates said on Wednesday, in a move that is eagerly awaited by investors.

Reuters reported earlier this month the plan will include around $100 billion in investments the firm is both analyzing and those it has already committed to, up from $78 billion in investments projected in the previous 2023-2027 plan.

