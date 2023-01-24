US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras to raise gasoline prices by 7.5%

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

January 24, 2023 — 07:50 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday it will increase refinery gate gasoline prices by an average 7.5% to 3.31 reais ($0.6391) starting Wednesday, according to a statement on its website.

($1 = 5.1795 reais)

