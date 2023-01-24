Brazil's Petrobras to raise gasoline prices by 7.5%

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday it will increase refinery gate gasoline prices by an average 7.5% to 3.31 reais ($0.6391) starting Wednesday, according to a statement on its website.

($1 = 5.1795 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.