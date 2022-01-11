Brazil's Petrobras to raise gasoline, diesel prices from Wednesday

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday it has decided to raise gasoline and diesel prices at its refineries starting on Wednesday, adding the move comes in line with global markets.

According to Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, average gasoline prices at the refinery gate will rise to 3.24 reais ($0.5757) per liter from 3.09 reais, while diesel prices will jump to 3.61 reais/liter from 3.34 reais.

($1 = 5.6278 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

