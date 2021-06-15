Brazil's Petrobras to raise gas production, imports amid drought

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras SA PETR4.SA is taking measures to raise local production and imports of natural gas from Bolivia to supply thermoelectric plants during Brazil's worst drought in decades, the company told Reuters in an e-mail.

Petrobras said these measures are likely to boost natural gas supply by 36% compared to its demand in the first quarter.

