Brazil's Petrobras to raise gas production, imports amid drought

Marta Nogueira Reuters
Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras SA is taking measures to raise local production and imports of natural gas from Bolivia to supply thermoelectric plants during Brazil's worst drought in decades, the company told Reuters in an e-mail.

Petrobras said these measures are likely to boost natural gas supply by 36% compared to its demand in the first quarter.

