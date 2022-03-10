Brazil's Petrobras to raise fuel prices from Friday after oil surges

Adds details, context, LPG price hike, shares reaction

SAO PAULO, March 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday it will raise fuel prices at the refinery gate starting Friday as global oil quotes surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, gasoline prices will rise 18.8% to 3.86 reais ($0.7653) per liter, while diesel prices will jump 24.9% to 4.51 reais/liter.

The move represents Petrobras' first fuel price adjustments in 57 days, and comes a day after the company said it was trying to avoid passing short-term volatility on to its local prices.

Petrobras said it will also raise liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices by 16% to 4.48 reais per kg, in the first price change for the product in 152 days.

"After oil prices were seen at consistently high levels, it became necessary for Petrobras to adjust prices so the Brazilian market continues to be supplied, without the risk of shortages," Petrobras said in a statement, adding that other fuel suppliers in the country had also raised their prices.

Petrobras had been facing intense pressure to abandon its current method of pegging domestic fuel prices to international rates, with President Jair Bolsonaro recently saying the policy was based on "wrong laws designed a long time ago that cannot continue."

The conflict in Ukraine has sent global crude prices soaring, adding to double-digit annual inflation in Latin America's largest economy ahead of an October presidential election in which Bolsonaro plans to stand for reelection.

But the company said on Thursday it is committed to "competitive prices, in balance with the market."

Preferred shares in Petrobras surged right after the announcement and were up 3% at 33.62 reais in morning trading, making it the top gainer on Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which was down 0.8%.

($1 = 5.0440 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely, Alexandra Hudson)

