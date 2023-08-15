Brazil's Petrobras to raise diesel, gasoline prices

Adds details, quote

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday it will raise gasoline and diesel prices at its refineries starting Wednesday after what it called an "abrupt" increase in global oil prices.

Petrobras said in a statement on its website it will hike average gasoline prices by 16.3% to 2.93 reais ($0.5893) per liter, while diesel prices will be raised by an average of 25.8% to 3.80 reais per liter.

($1 = 4.9719 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kylie Madry)

