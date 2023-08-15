News & Insights

Brazil's Petrobras to raise diesel, gasoline prices

August 15, 2023 — 08:04 am EDT

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday it will raise gasoline and diesel prices at its refineries starting Wednesday after what it called an "abrupt" increase in global prices.

Petrobras said in a statement on its website it will hike average gasoline prices by 0.41 real ($0.0825) to 2.93 reais per liter, while diesel prices will be raised by 0.78 real to 3.80 reais per liter.

($1 = 4.9694 reais)

