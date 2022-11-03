Brazil's Petrobras to pay dividend of $0.6545 per share

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA approved on Thursday a dividend payout of 3.3489 reais ($0.6545) per share.

A first installment of 1.67445 reais per share dividend will be paid on Dec. 20 and the remainder is scheduled to be paid on Jan. 19, 2023, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 5.1167 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.