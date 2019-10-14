US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras to pay $50.8 mln reais to PPSA related to Tartaruga basin

Contributor
Gabriela Mello Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROOSEVELT CASSIO

Brazil's state-run oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, will pay 210 million reais ($51 million) to government company Pre-Sal Petroleo SA (PPSA) as part of an agreement signed on Monday involving production in the Tartaruga basin.

Repeats to additional subscribers

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, will pay 210 million reais ($51 million) to government company Pre-Sal Petroleo SA (PPSA) as part of an agreement signed on Monday involving production in the Tartaruga basin.

Petrobras, as the company is known, started exploring the BM-C-26 area of the basin in 2004 under the country's so-called concession regime. Later, two more oil deposits were found in the basin, one of them outside the area explored by Petrobras.

PPSA said in a statement on Monday that it will collect the 210 million reais from Petrobras related to the government's share of the oil production in the Tartaruga basin, which is 17.85%.

Proceeds are expected to be passed on to the federal government in November, PPSA added.

($1 = 4.1359 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular