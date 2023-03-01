US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras to pay $7.3 billion in dividends, CNN Brasil reports

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

March 01, 2023 — 04:48 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA is set to pay a dividend of 2.9 reais per share, landing at a total of 37.8 billion reais ($7.30 billion), local broadcaster CNN Brasil reported on Wednesday.

The first dividend to be paid under new chief executive Jean Paul Prates would be largely in line with the company's shareholder remuneration policy.

In the previous two quarters, Petrobras distributed more to shareholders than any other Western oil producer.

($1 = 5.1794 reais)

