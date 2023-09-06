News & Insights

Brazil's Petrobras to make scheduled stoppage at Regap refinery -sources

September 06, 2023 — 08:02 pm EDT

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

By Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA will make a scheduled maintenance stoppage at its Gabriel Passos Refinery (Regap) in Minas Gerais state, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The unit, which has the capacity to process 150,000 barrels of oil per day, has two refining trains (units) and each of them is expected to stop for around a month, one of the sources said, adding the first stoppage will be next week and the other in October.

Regap processes fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, among other products. Its output supplies a large part of Minas Gerais state and, occasionally, its neighbor Espirito Santo.

Maintenance shutdowns are carried out periodically, in compliance with regulatory standards.

Petrobras did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

