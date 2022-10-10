US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras to lower natural gas prices to distributors by 5%

Peter Frontini Reuters
Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Monday it will cut natural gas prices for distributors in the country by an average 5% starting Nov. 1.

According to Petrobras, the quarterly adjustment follows the updating of formulas agreed with distributors, based on the variation of gas prices, Brent oil and the exchange rate.

