Brazil's Petrobras to lower natural gas prices to distributors by 5%

SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday it will cut natural gas prices for distributors in the country by an average 5% starting Nov. 1.

According to Petrobras, the quarterly adjustment follows the updating of formulas agreed with distributors, based on the variation of gas prices, Brent oil and the exchange rate.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

