Brazil's Petrobras to lower jet fuel prices by 10.4% in September
SAO PAULO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Friday it will lower aviation kerosene prices by 10.4% starting Sept 1, marking the second consecutive cut after a 2.6% drop seen this month.
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)
((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))
