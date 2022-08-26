Commodities
AZUL

Brazil's Petrobras to lower jet fuel prices by 10.4% in September

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday it will lower aviation kerosene prices by 10.4% starting Sept 1, marking the second consecutive cut after a 2.6% drop seen this month.

SAO PAULO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Friday it will lower aviation kerosene prices by 10.4% starting Sept 1, marking the second consecutive cut after a 2.6% drop seen this month.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZUL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular