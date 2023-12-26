News & Insights

Brazil's Petrobras to lower diesel prices from Wednesday

December 26, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA will reduce diesel prices at its refineries by an average 8% starting Wednesday, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Diesel prices will be cut by 0.30 real to 3.48 reais ($0.7189), the oil giant said, adding they are now down 22.5% this year.

Petrobras had already lowered diesel prices by 6.7% on Dec. 9, but analysts said back then there was room for further cuts as they were still above import parity prices.

Gasoline prices were not tweaked.

($1 = 4.8410 reais)

