Brazil's Petrobras to lower diesel prices from Tuesday

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday it will lower refinery gate diesel prices by 5.8% to an average 4.89 reais ($0.93) per liter starting on Tuesday.

($1 = 5.2331 reais)

