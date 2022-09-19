Brazil's Petrobras to lower diesel prices from Tuesday

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday it will lower refinery gate diesel prices by 5.8% to an average 4.89 reais ($0.93) per liter starting on Tuesday.

($1 = 5.2331 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

