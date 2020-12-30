Brazil's Petrobras to let Cosan unit bid again for Gaspetro

BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said in a securities filing on Wednesday that it will allow the gas subsidiary of Cosan SA CSAN3.SA to make a fresh offer for Petrobras unit Gaspetro, following a favorable antitrust decision by regulator Cade.

Cosan said in November that a bid from its Compass Gas e Energia unit for the 51% stake in Gaspetro held by Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, had been rejected but that the two sides remained in talks.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Jake Spring; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.