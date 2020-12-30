US Markets
Brazil's Petrobras to let Cosan unit bid again for Gaspetro

Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said in a securities filing on Wednesday that it will allow the gas subsidiary of Cosan SA to make a fresh offer for Petrobras unit Gaspetro, following a favorable antitrust decision by regulator Cade.

Cosan said in November that a bid from its Compass Gas e Energia unit for the 51% stake in Gaspetro held by Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, had been rejected but that the two sides remained in talks.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Jake Spring; Editing by Christian Plumb)

