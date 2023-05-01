News & Insights

Brazil's Petrobras to keep stake in Colombia's deepwater block Tayrona -executive

May 01, 2023 — 06:17 pm EDT

Written by Mariana Parraga for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, May 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA has abandoned a plan to sell its 44% stake in a promising offshore gas project it shares with Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN in the Andean country, a Petrobras executive said at a Houston energy conference on Monday.

Petrobras and Ecopetrol last year announced a natural gas discovery at the Uchuva-1 deepwater well in the Tayrona block, 32 kilometers off Colombia's coast. Petrobras two years earlier had offered its stake for sale following poor exploration results at a previous well, Orca-1. Petrobras operates the Tayrona block.

