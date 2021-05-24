Brazil's Petrobras to invest $300 mln in improving its refineries

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday in a securities filing that it will invest $300 million through 2025 to improve the efficiency of its refineries, an initiative the company is calling RefTOP.

Petrobras said the investment was accounted for in its 2021-2025 strategic plan, which has already been presented to shareholders.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, editing by Ed Osmond)

