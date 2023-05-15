Brazil's Petrobras to discuss fuel pricing policy change this week

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA is moving closer to making changes to its fuel pricing policy and executives are set meet this week to analyze a new model.

Petrobras said in a statement on its website on Sunday that it was "internally discussing making changes to its pricing policy for diesel and gasoline, which will be analyzed by executive management early this week and might result in a new commercial strategy."

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was elected last year, pledged to change the firm's current policy of pegging local prices to international rates, such as global oil prices and foreign exchange, in a bid to make fuel cheaper.

Lula has previously said Petrobras needed to take local factors into account while setting fuel prices rather than just tracking an import parity price. He has noted, however, that any change would be made "very carefully".

The firm, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, added that potential changes would be based on "technical studies and governance standards," but did not provide further details.

Executives have said the new proposal would maintain the firm's competitiveness in the local market as Petrobras does not want to "lose sales," but investors remain wary of a model that could see the firm scrapping its official import parity.

Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates told reporters last week the company would continue to base its prices on an international reference, but with no specific "international parity". He noted discussions about fuel prices would happen this week but declined to "give out any spoiler".

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.