Brazil's Petrobras to cut natural gas prices by 8.1%

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

April 17, 2023 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday it will cut natural gas prices by an average 8.1% starting May 1 when compared with the February-April quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that the cut comes in line with global oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

