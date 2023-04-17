Brazil's Petrobras to cut natural gas prices by 8.1%

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday it will cut natural gas prices by an average 8.1% starting May 1 when compared with the February-April quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that the cut comes in line with global oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.