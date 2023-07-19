News & Insights

Brazil's Petrobras to cut natural gas prices by 7.1%

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

July 19, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it will reduce prices for the natural gas it sells to distributors by an average 7.1% starting Aug. 1 when compared with the May-July quarter.

Petrobras, which updates natural gas prices quarterly in a bid to reduce short-term volatility, said in a statement the price cut comes in line with global oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

With the move, the oil giant added, its natural gas prices will be down 25% year-to-date.

