Brazil's Petrobras to cut jet fuel price by nearly 10% in January

SAO PAULO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA is set to cut jet fuel prices to distributors by 9.8% in January, CEO Jean Paul Prates said on Friday.

The cut comes out to a reduction of 0.40 real per liter compared with the previous month, Prates said on social media.

Airlines have been complaining about aviation kerosene prices in Brazil, with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) earlier this month saying they are "excessively high" for an oil-producing country.

Prates said, however, that Petrobras' prices for jet fuel dropped 19.6% this year.

The company makes monthly tweaks to its jet fuel prices based on factors including oil prices and exchange rates.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)

