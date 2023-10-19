Brazil's Petrobras to cut gasoline, raise diesel prices

Adds comments from Petrobras, context

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday it will cut prices of gasoline sold to distributors and raise those for diesel starting on Oct. 21.

Gasoline prices will be reduced by an average of 0.12 reais per liter, while diesel will see an increase of 0.25 reais per liter, Petrobras said in a securities filing.

Earlier this year, the firm ditched a more market-based pricing policy in favor of one that gave the firm more flexibility to smooth price swings.

The company said that the end of seasonally higher global gasoline demand means more product is available, and is cheaper compared to oil.

While for diesel, Brazil's most-used fuel, "there is sustained global demand, with expectations of a seasonal rise," Petrobras said.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Kylie Madry)

