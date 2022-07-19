US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras to cut gasoline prices for 1st time in 2022

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras on Tuesday said it will reduce gasoline prices at its refineries by about 5% starting Wednesday, its first price cut since late 2021.

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA on Tuesday said it will reduce gasoline prices at its refineries by about 5% starting Wednesday, its first price cut since late 2021.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, in a statement said that average prices will drop to 3.86 reais ($0.7136) per liter from 4.06 reais.

"This reduction follows international benchmark prices, which have stabilized at a lower level for gasoline, and is in line with Petrobras' pricing policies," the company said.

The move comes after three consecutive price hikes this year, including one of roughly 20% in mid-March, and takes the average prices back to levels last seen in June.

It also represents a relief for President Jair Bolsonaro amid his uphill re-election battle. He trails former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls ahead of the October vote as high consumer prices hurt his popularity.

($1 = 5.4090 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular