Brazil's Petrobras to cut gasoline prices for 1st time in 2022

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA on Tuesday said it will reduce gasoline prices at its refineries by about 5% starting Wednesday, its first price cut since late 2021.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, in a statement said that average prices will drop to 3.86 reais ($0.7136) per liter from 4.06 reais.

"This reduction follows international benchmark prices, which have stabilized at a lower level for gasoline, and is in line with Petrobras' pricing policies," the company said.

The move comes after three consecutive price hikes this year, including one of roughly 20% in mid-March, and takes the average prices back to levels last seen in June.

It also represents a relief for President Jair Bolsonaro amid his uphill re-election battle. He trails former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls ahead of the October vote as high consumer prices hurt his popularity.

($1 = 5.4090 reais)

