Brazil's Petrobras to cut gasoline prices by 5.3%

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA will cut gasoline prices at its refineries starting Saturday by an average 5.3% to 2.52 reais ($0.52) per liter, it said in a statement on Friday.

($1 = 4.8280 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Roberto Samora; Editing by Steven Grattan)

