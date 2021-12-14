Brazil's Petrobras to cut gasoline prices at its refineries from Wednesday

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA announced on Tuesday it will cut gasoline prices at the refinery gate to 3.09 reais ($0.5475) per liter from 3.19 reais starting on Wednesday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a statement that the price adjustment reflects a recent drop in crude oil prices and more stable foreign exchange rates.

($1 = 5.6436 reais)

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

