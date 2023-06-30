Brazil's Petrobras to cut gasoline, cooking gas prices

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Friday it will reduce the prices of gasoline and cooking gas sold to distributors starting Saturday.

The oil giant said on its website that gasoline prices will be cut by an average 5.3% to 2.52 reais ($0.52) per liter, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices will be lowered by 3.9% to 2.43 reais per kilogram.

Shares of the company hit their session lows rigth after the announcement, trading down about 4%, making it one of the biggest fallers on Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which gained 0.7%.

($1 = 4.8280 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Roberto Samora; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

