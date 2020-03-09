Brazil's Petrobras to cut fuel prices as shares tumble - source

Adds source saying company will cut prices

SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SAPETR4.SAwill cut diesel and gasoline prices following an international fall in oil prices, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Oil prices lost as much as a third of their value on Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia signaled they would hike output.

Preferred and common shares in Petrobras, as the company is known, plummeted more than 24% in the morning trading session.

The source did not say by how much the company would cut prices.

Petrobras said in a statement on Monday that it would maintain its strategic plan for now, but that it was monitoring the oil market.

Petrobras did not comment on the price cut.

