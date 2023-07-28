Brazil's Petrobras To Cut Dividend

(RTTNews) - Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petrobras said that its board approved a new shareholder remuneration policy that will cut its dividend payouts and allow the company to launch share buyback programs.

As per the new policy, Petrobras' quarterly dividend will be 45% of its free cash flow, compared to current policy of 60%.

In May, Petrobras determined that the Executive Board should prepare a proposal to improve the Policy, including the possibility of repurchasing shares. The improvement of the policy became important due to the revision of the strategic elements for the Strategic Plan 2024-2028, as well as the approval of the low carbon investment guideline between 6% and 15% of the total CAPEX for the first five years of Strategic Plan 2024- 28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.