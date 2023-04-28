Brazil's Petrobras to cut diesel prices from Saturday

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Friday it will lower average diesel prices at its refineries by roughly 9.9% starting Saturday.

According to a statement, diesel prices will be cut to 3.46 reais ($0.6913) per liter from 3.84 reais previously.

($1 = 5.0049 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Steven Grattan)

