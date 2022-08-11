US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras to cut diesel prices from Friday

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Thursday it will lower refinery gate diesel prices by 4% starting Friday, marking the second cut in a week after a drop in international prices.

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday it will lower refinery gate diesel prices by 4% starting Friday, marking the second cut in a week after a drop in international prices.

Petroleo Brasilero SA, as the company is formally known, said in a statement on its website it will cut diesel prices to 5.19 reais ($1.01) from 5.41 reais, while gasoline prices were kept unchanged.

The oil giant had already lowered diesel prices by 3% last week, the first downward adjustment in more than a year.

It repeated on Thursday the same communication it used last week, saying the move was in line with its fuel pricing policy - which pegs local prices to international rates - and reflected global benchmark prices stabilizing at a lower level for diesel.

Petrobras has been facing intense pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro and federal lawmakers to bring down prices amid high inflation and ahead of a general election in October.

($1 = 5.1449 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb)

